Chua names U19 extended squad

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Two overseas players are in the 36-member Digicel women’s national under 19 extended squad.

The two players are Anisha Dwarka and Preeya Singh.

National head coach Angeline Chua named the squad that will prepare for the OFC U19 Girls Championship, in Fiji in June.

The players chosen are from a regional camp held two weeks ago.

According to Chua, they had 46 players in their first camp as part of their talent identification program.

30 outfield players and four goalkeepers are scheduled to march into camp on May 8th.

The final squad will be announced before the championship in June.

The championship will be held from June 21st to July 8th.