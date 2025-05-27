Chelsea captain Bright withdraws from England squad

[Source: BBC Sport]

Chelsea captain Millie Bright has withdrawn from the England squad for June’s Uefa Nations League matches to take an extended break and allow a period of recovery.

Arsenal defender Lotte Wubben-Moy, who has 13 caps, has been called into Sarina Wiegman’s squad for the League A Group 3 games against Portugal and Spain.

Bright, 31, has played 43 times for club and country this season and guided Sonia Bompastor’s side to a domestic Treble.

Arsenal’s Wubben-Moy, Leah Williamson, Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Beth Mead will join up with the England squad on Tuesday after celebrating their Women’s Champions League success.

The Lionesses, who know two victories will secure a place in the competition’s knockout stage, take on Portugal at Wembley Stadium on Friday, 30 May before facing group leaders and world champions Spain in Barcelona on Tuesday, 3 June.

England will begin the defence of their European Championship in Switzerland on Saturday, 5 July when take on France in Group D.

