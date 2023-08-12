Changes to BOG Day 3 kick-off times

The Fiji Football Association has made changes to the Day 3 fixtures of the Rooster Chicken / Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants.

This is due to the planned power outage across Viti Levu by Energy Fiji Limited (EFL).

The revised schedule is designed to accommodate this temporary disruption and ensure the smooth continuation of the tournament.

This means all matches originally scheduled for Day 3 will be brought forward by one hour.

The first match between Extra Supermarket Labasa and Concrete Dynamic Limited / Rams Cleaning Services Suva will now commence at 10am.

Other fixtures:

12:00pm: Bargain Box LAUTOKA FC vs. Security Systems Management Inc. / Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd TAILEVU NAITASIRI FC

2:00 pm: Esy Kool / Star Pools / Ranvis NADI FC vs. Southern Forest NAVUA FC

4:00 pm: Extra Supermarket Rewa FC vs. Rooster Chicken BA FC