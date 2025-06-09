Chand confident as Labasa heads into Pacific Cup

Labasa coach Alvin Chand [file photo]

Labasa coach Alvin Chand says the team is ready to embrace the challenge of the Pacific Cup, which kicks off tomorrow in Auckland, New Zealand.

Chand, who is making his first appearance at the tournament as head coach, said the Pacific Cup remains one of the major events on the regional football calendar, giving teams valuable exposure despite the local season having already ended.

The Babasiga Lions have been training for the past three weeks and travelled with a squad boosted by five guest players.

“There were a few players of our team who could not make it in the squad because of their family commitments and some of the minor injuries that they were carrying after IDC. We had to look upon the guest players and fortunately we found five of them who are really good and they are filling the positions where we are lacking.”

Most of the squad has previously played in New Zealand, and Chand believes that familiarity with the conditions will be an advantage as the team adjusts to the weather, grounds, and competition level.

The team will fly out to New Zealand this afternoon.

Labasa FC open their campaign tomorrow against USA all-stars at 5.30pm.

