Challenges drive Tailevu Naitasiri through

Tailevu Naitasiri players celebrate after levelling scores against Suva [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Despite facing challenges in finding suitable training grounds, Tailevu Naitasiri remains determined and confident in their performance in the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

Head coach Priyant Mannu acknowledges the difficulties but emphasizes that it has not hindered the players’ ability to excel on match-day.

“Came here for win but unfortunate to get a draw but hats off to the boys for sticking to the game plan and playing till the last minute and as the game went along we picked up our pace in the second-half, we knew we were to attack Suva and it paid off.”

Mannu adds having a very young team is an advantage for them and this was evident in their game against Suva yesterday.

Tailevu Naitasiri was down by two goals in the first-half but they managed to get back into the game in the second-half levelling the scores.

Suva was held two-all by Tailevu Naitasiri yesterday.