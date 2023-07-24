Call to support uprising stars

Futsal is significant since it serves as a means of developing the skills of future stars.

According to Lia Waqairatavo, the Western Coordinator for Futsal Development, Futsal is a stepping stone for younger generations that desire to represent the nation in the future.

She continues by saying that the boys’ performance at the Extra Supermarket Viti Futsal Tournament guarantees the caliber of play the boys will exhibit when they appear one day at the Nationals.

Waqairatavo asked parents and guardians to support children who are interested in playing since the sport is one that is becoming more popular in the nation.

“For the love of Football, the parents should see their kids and they need to come and support because they grow and you know just having the parents supporting them, it motivates them.”

She thanked the Fiji Football Association for creating a stage on which the upcoming stars may display their abilities.