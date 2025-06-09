Bula FC slip to fifth place

[Source: Bula FC/Facebook]

Extra Bula FC, after completing Circuit Two in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea, have dropped to fifth place with five points from five matches.

Their campaign so far includes one win, two draws and two losses.

Meanwhile, Auckland FC remain at the top of the scoreboard with 15 points after six matches, having recorded five wins and one loss.

South Melbourne FC sit second with 11 points from five matches, registering three wins and two draws.

Solomon Kings FC are currently third with eight points, after winning two matches, drawing two and losing one.

South Island United also have eight points from five matches, with two wins, two draws and one loss.

Tahiti United, Vanuatu United FC and PNG Hekari FC occupy sixth, seventh and eighth places respectively.

Bula FC will face Vanuatu next Sunday in Australia.

