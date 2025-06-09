Bula FC signs French goal keeper

[Source: Bula FC/Facebook]

French national Didier Desprez has signed with the Bula FC for their upcoming OFC Pro League season as the club’s goalkeeper.

The 26-year-old began playing football at the age of five, inspired by watching matches with his parents and playing with friends in his local community.

Didier played for his local club from the age of five to thirteen before earning a place in the Racing Club de Lens youth academy, where he spent eight years developing and signed his first professional contract.

“I started playing football because my parents watched all the matches on television and I often played with my friends. What I loved was the emotion that football could evoke, but also everything surrounding football… the jerseys, the photos, all the football-related things thrilled me.”

During that period, he gained experience through loan spells, including with JA Drancy in France’s third division.

He later joined Paris FC, where he enjoyed a strong six-month spell before being recruited by Belgian first-division side RCSC Charleroi.

He then spent two seasons in Luxembourg’s top division with F91 Dudelange, where he played regularly and featured in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

At international level, Didier represented France from U15 to U20, taking part in one FIFA Youth World Cup and two UEFA European Championships.

