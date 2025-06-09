Bula FC in negotiation with Krishna

Labasa’s golden boy Roy Krishna

Bula FC is exploring the possibility of signing Fiji football sensation and Labasa’s golden boy Roy Krishna as a marquee player for the OFC Professional League.

Krishna’s current contract with Malappuram FC in India ends in June next year, after which he is expected to return home.

Fiji Football Association CEO Mohammad Yusuf has confirmed that discussions around his next move are ongoing, with Bula FC showing strong interest in securing him as their marquee signing.

Article continues after advertisement

Chief Commercial Officer of Bula FC Nazia Ali Krishna has told FBC Sports that negotiations are underway with Krishna’s management team as the club looks to bolster its squad ahead of the league’s inaugural season.

The OFC Professional League kicks off on January 17, with Bula FC set to open their campaign against Vanuatu United FC.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.