‘Bula Boys’ may face A-League teams

The national football team could potentially face some A-League teams in Australia as a build-up for the Qatar World Cup.

Fiji Football Association Chief Executive, Mohammed Yusuf says talks are underway but nothing is confirmed as yet.

He says the plan is to fly the team over to Melbourne by mid-February to play three A-League teams.

“There are three A-League teams, by Friday we should confirm these matches. We’ll try to get approval from the Asian Football Confederation, OFC and of course FIFA for these tier two matches.”

The ‘Bula Boys’ will march into its final camp on the 17th of this month.

Scotland-born Peni Ravai is confirmed to attend training with the squad by next week while captain, Roy Krishna is expected to join the team in March.