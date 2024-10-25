Bula Boys move up four places in world rankings

Fiji Bula Boys jumped four places to become the second highest ranked team from OFC at 146, their highest ranking since 2011.

The Rob Sherman coached side beat the Solomon Islands in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers to move past them in the rankings.

New Zealand continues its climb up the rankings to 91, the highest position since 2016 after wins over Tahiti and Malaysia.

The new rankings also saw New Caledonia and Vanuatu moving five places up to 155 and 157 respectively, after wins in their World Cup qualifying matches.

At the other end, Papua New Guinea continued its slide down the rankings to 171, its lowest position since 2018.

Argentina is still on top at number one, but their lead over second placed France and third ranked Spain has been cut.

England remains in fourth, Brazil is fifth and Belgium sixth.