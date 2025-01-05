Brentford crush Southampton 5-0 with Mbeumo double for first away win

[Source: Reuters]

Brentford thrashed relegation favourites Southampton 5-0 to chalk up a long-overdue first away win of the Premier League season, helped by a Bryan Mbeumo double.

Kevin Schade put the mid-table visitors ahead in the sixth minute at St Mary’s, the German forward flicking the ball past goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale after being fed through by Mikkel Damsgaard.

Cameroon international Mbeumo doubled the tally in the 62nd and added the third goal from the penalty spot in the 69th before then providing the assist for Keane Lewis-Potter in the second minute of stoppage time.

Yoane Wissa made it 5-0 in the fourth of five additional minutes with his 10th league goal of the campaign after earlier squandering a hatful of chances.

Brentford could have been comfortably ahead even in the first half-hour, with a Christian Norgaard header bouncing off the crossbar and Ramsdale making a low save to parry a curling Wissa effort.

Last in the league with six points from 20 matches, Southampton have only one win to their credit — 1-0 at home to Everton more than two months ago — and are 10 points from safety with the fewest goals in the top flight.

The meagre six points matches Sunderland’s dismal 2005-06 tally as the worst in the Premier League era at this stage of the season.

New manager Ivan Juric, appointed last month , has lost all three games in charge so far.

“I am very disappointed with the performance, disappointed in the team, in myself. We didn’t do anything well today,” the former AS Roma boss told Sky Sports television.

“Very bad performance and it was too big a difference between the two teams.

“After this game it’s normal that you have questions about your work. It will be big a motivation to change the situation but in this moment I can say I didn’t change the situation and I am very sorry for that.”

Brentford, now 10th in the table, thought they had scored their second goal in the 53rd when Sepp van den Berg headed in unmarked from an Mbeumo corner but a VAR check ruled that Wissa had fouled Jan Bednarek moments earlier.

Wissa was clear on goal seven minutes later but, one-on-one with Ramsdale, blasted the ball high over the bar.

Mbeumo then found the net after a one-two with Wissa and put the match beyond the struggling Saints from the spot, with his 13th league goal of the season, after Van den Berg was downed clumsily by Lesley Ugochukwu at the far post.

Wissa, in the 72nd, and Lewis-Potter two minutes later also missed good chances before both made amends in extra time as Southampton’s porous defence gave way.