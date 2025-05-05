Brentford boost European hopes with win over Man Utd in seven-goal thriller

[Source: Reuters]

Brentford edged a young and much-changed Manchester United side 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League encounter on Sunday to boost their hopes of qualifying for European competition for the first time.

Two goals from Kevin Schade guided Thomas Frank’s side up to ninth with 52 points, a potential Conference League spot within touching distance with three games left. United remain 15th with 39 points.

“Yeah, I think we definitely have momentum… we’ve had a really good run of games, there’s a flow of playing well,” Frank told BBC.

“We need to keep that up. The next one is the most important game and that’s Ipswich (Town) away. It’s already a good season, let’s see if it can be an incredible season.”

With an eye on the Europa League semi-final second leg against Athletic Bilbao, Ruben Amorim named United’s youngest starting lineup in Premier League history. Seventeen-year-old forward Chido Obi became their youngest starter.

Luke Shaw was the most senior player in United’s lineup, and the 29-year-old nearly gave Brentford the lead with an own goal when he tried to head a long ball back to keeper Altay Bayindir, who was off his line, but the ball crept wide of the post.

Brentford pegged United back, but the visitors scored against the run of play when Alejandro Garnacho found space on the left wing and put in a low cross that found Mason Mount, who directed his shot past goalkeeper Mark Flekken.

Brentford equalised from a set-piece when United failed to clear a long throw-in from Michael Kayode, with Mikkel Damsgaard’s shot deflecting off Shaw for an own goal.

Brentford took the lead six minutes later when Christian Norgaard put in a cross to the far post and Schade rose above the defence to power home a header.

United were livid, however, as defender Matthijs de Ligt had gone down on the edge of the box clutching his leg after a challenge, but referee Anthony Taylor did not stop play, allowing Brentford to score.

