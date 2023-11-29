Blues retain Sukuna Bowl football title

[Source: Fiji Police Force]

Police have retained the Sukuna Bowl Football title after holding Army to a 1-all draw in Vatuwaqa.

Nippy forward Mohammed Zaid put the Blues into the lead in the 34th minute, when he received a perfect long pass from Madhavan Goundar, and chipped the ball over the Army goalkeeper into the back of the net.

Army replied in the second half with a goal to Christopher Wasasala in the 48th minute.

Both teams tried to break the deadlock but the waterlogged pitch made it difficult to score.

The Blues retain the title as they are the defending champions.

The main rugby match will be held on Friday at 4:30pm at Prince Charles Park in Nadi and you can watch it live on FBC Sports HD Channel.