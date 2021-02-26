Big shoes to fill for Rodicks Singh

Interim Rewa football coach Rodicks Singh believes he has a huge void to fill after taking over from Marika Rodu.

Singh says Rodu took the team to new heights last season and the pressure is on him to take the Delta Tigers a step further.

But the 30-year-old remains firm and believe that nothing is impossible.

“Marika is one of the best coaches in the country, not one of the best but the best coach in the country. To take up his role is as you said, I have a big shoes to fill but as you know, I’m a Christian and I believe with God all things are possible. With him also, whenever I’m stuck somewhere, he’s always there to help so with God by my side I will be able to fill in those big shoes. ”

Singh says they have big plans this season including putting Rewa down in the history books as a national league winner.

Rewa faces Suva on Sunday at 3pm at the ANZ Stadium in their first premier league match.

Also on Sunday at 3pm, Lautoka hosts Navua at Churchill Park.

Two matches will be played on Saturday, Labasa faces Ba at 1.30pm at Subrail Park and Nadroga takes on Nadi at 5pm at Lawaqa Park in Sigatoka.\

You can listen to the live commentary of the Suva/Rewa match on Mirchi FM.