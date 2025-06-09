Big shoes to fill at Rewa FC

[File Photo]

Rewa FC still have big shoes to fill as they start with the 2026 season, missing out on nine of their best players who have joined the OFC Pro League this year.

The side will kick off their campaign on the first of next month against Labasa in the Champion versus Champion clash.

Head coach Priyant Manu says the team has been training intensely over the past few weeks, focusing on preparing younger players to step up and fill the vacancies left by their experienced teammates.

Manu admits finding the right combinations will be a challenge but remains confident the squad will rise to the occasion.

The coach himself also has big shoes to fill, having taken over from Rodeck Singh, who left behind an impressive record with the club.

“You know we have lost key players who have joined the Pro League, our striker and midfielder position is our main concerns right now, it’s a problem but we will be able to solve it. This is a new year, new scenario for us and as I mentioned earlier, we’ve lost a lot of boys. So to start off this season, CVC is here, we want to defend CVC, so our first target is to defend the title.”

Those heading to Extra Bula FC include centre back Gabriel Matanisiga, midfielder Delon Shankar, central midfielder Ivan Kumar, attacking midfielder Setareki Hughes, centre forward Christopher Wasasala, and striker Asivorosi Rabo.

Rewa will face Labasa at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori on the 1st, with kickoff scheduled for 3pm.

