Belgium vs Morocco World Cup match triggers riots in Brussels

[Source: Reuters]

Belgian police detained a dozen people and made one arrest after Morocco’s victory over Belgium in the World Cup match in Qatar.

The result triggered riots in Brussels with a car and some electric scooters set on fire.

The riots took place in several places across the Belgian capital where dozens of soccer fans, some draped in Moroccan flags, clashed with riot police with water cannons and tear gas.

A Police spokesperson says rioters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway.

The spokesperson adds a journalist was injured in the face by fireworks and Police had to intervene with the deployment of water cannon and the use of tear gas.