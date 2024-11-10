Barcola's brace as PSG retain six-point lead

Bradley Barcola scored two goals for Paris Saint-Germain as they beat Angers. (AP PHOTO)

Winger Bradley Barcola has scored twice to reach 10 Ligue 1 goals as Paris Saint-Germain won at Angers 4-2 to maintain their six-point lead over second-placed Monaco.

South Korea’s Lee Kang-in also netted twice to help PSG stay unbeaten through 11 rounds, with their strong domestic form contrasting to their struggles in the Champions League.

Saturday’s match was briefly halted at the start of the second half after home fans threw tennis balls onto the field in growing protests among fans toward the French league and the way it handles matches.

Forward Esteban Lepaul and Emmanuel Biumla scored for Angers in stoppage time.

Earlier, Eliesse Ben Seghir scored twice and fellow teenager George Ilenikhena added the other goal as Monaco rallied to win at Strasbourg 3-1.

Monaco’s goals came late in the second half as their speed and technique on the counterattack proved too much for Strasbourg, who took the lead in the first half.

The match at Strasbourg’s Stade de la Meinau featured the unusual sight of referee Bastien Dechepy signalling to be taken off, like an injured player does. Dechepy pointed to his right thigh in the 57th minute and was replaced by fourth official Benjamin Lepaysant, who awarded Monaco a penalty in the 79th following a video review.

Ben Seghir coolly tucked it away and the 19-year-old Morocco midfielder then finished off a lightning-quick break in the 89th.

Two minutes later, the 18-year-old Ilenikhena netted the third with a neat finish.

Strasbourg struck in the 29th when poor defending allowed Guéla Doué space to score inside the left post past goalkeeper Radoslaw Majecki.

Also, fifth-placed Lens scored twice in the last few minutes to beat Nantes 3-2, with midfielder Adrien Thomasson netting the winner in the 90th.

That match was briefly interrupted by fans throwing tennis balls onto the field, and there was also an accusatory banner aimed by Strasbourg fans at the LFP and match broadcaster beIn Sports.

On Friday, Marseille were jeered by their home fans when they lost to Auxerre 3-1.