Barcelona, PSG & Bayern keep up perfect starts

Kylian Mbappe [Source: BBC]

The giants of the European leagues continued to flex their muscles this weekend as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris St-Germain maintained their 100% records.

Teenager Lamine Yamal shone for Barca with two goals in their 4-1 win at Girona while Harry Kane hit his fifth hat-trick in a Bayern shirt as they thrashed Bundesliga new boys Holstein Kiel.

There were goals for Tammy Abraham and Conor Gallagher too.

Article continues after advertisement

Here’s what you may have missed across Europe this weekend.

Barcelona stayed top of the standings in Spain as Yamal scored twice in a dominant first half.

Dani Olmo and Pedri also found the net before former Manchester City winger Ferran Torres, who had only been on the pitch for 17 minutes, was shown a red card for a heavy challenge on Yaser Asprilla.

Real Madrid are four points behind after a 2-0 win at Real Sociedad secured with second-half penalties by Vinicius Jr and Kylian Mbappe.

Real boss Carlo Ancelotti said his side were not dominant enough to deserve the win despite being without midfielders Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Ceballos and Aurelien Tchouameni.

“It was a complicated match. We didn’t deserve to win, because Real Sociedad pushed us really hard,” he said.

“We held on and suffered, showed character and a lot of commitment. I value that a lot because it’s not easy to find commitment in a team with so much talent and quality and we did it.”

England midfielder Conor Gallagher and former Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez scored their first goals for Atletico Madrid as they beat Valencia 3-0.

Romelu Lukaku made two and scored another as Napoli went top of Serie A with an impressive 4-0 win at Cagliari.

Premier League exports Scott McTominay and Billy Gilmour both came on as late substitutes for their debuts as Antonio Conte’s side made it three wins from four.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona midfielder Cesc Fabregas was left frustrated after seeing a first Serie A win as head coach slip through his fingers.

Como, newly promoted to Serie A this season, squandered a two-goal lead to settle for a 2-2 draw with Bologna on Saturday.

An early own-goal by Nicolo Casale and a second-half finish by Patrick Cutrone from the edge of the box put them in control but late strikes by Santiago Castro and Samuel Iling-Junior rescued visitors Bologna.

“We had an important chance to win, we were solid but we have to be better at closing it out,” Fabregas said.

“I have to do more to help the boys be more nasty in front of goal and close out the game.”

Unbeaten Juventus were held to a 0-0 draw at Empoli but new AC Milan coach Paulo Fonseca got his first Serie A win in style as four goals before the half-hour mark saw them thrash Venezia 4-0.

Two quick penalties from former Chelsea duo Christian Pulisic and Tammy Abraham sealed the win.

Champions Inter missed the chance to go top, drawing 1-1 with Monza.

Bayern Munich went top of the Bundesliga with a 6-1 demolition of Holstein Kiel on Saturday as Kane – who scored twice for England last week – bagged a hat-trick against the newly-promoted side.

Bayern’s hold on the Bundesliga was broken last season with Bayer Leverkusen winning the title in a record-breaking undefeated run.

“I have said that this is just three games. I know, I know, for Bayern it is always important (to be in the top spot) but it is three games at the moment,” coach Vincent Kompany said.

“If we continue as we do now, maybe at the end of the season – I don’t even want to say it… We just have to keep going.”

Champions Leverkusen bounced back from defeat by RB Leipzig a fortnight ago with a commanding 4-1 victory at Hoffenheim.