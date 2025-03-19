Baravilala leads Bula Boys, acknowledges sacrifices

[Source: Oceania Football Confederation/ Facebook]

Filipe Baravilala will captain the Fiji Bula Boys in their crucial FIFA World Cup 2026 Oceania Qualifiers semi-final against New Zealand, with Tevita Waranaivalu named vice-captain.

Baravilala says the team faces a formidable task ahead, recognizing the disparity in experience and professional status between the two teams.

However, Baravilala acknowledged the team’s commitment and the personal sacrifices made to reach this stage.

“They are very experienced and almost all of them are professional players compared to us. We are all amateurs. But like I said, through the sacrifices that we have made, leaving our families behind, and then coming up into camp and making some sacrifices through our work and commitment, we are here.”

The captain understands the task at hand but says the team will take the challenge head-on like they have been doing throughout their preparation journey.

The Bula Boys are set to face New Zealand at Wellington’s Sky Stadium, with the match scheduled for Friday at 6 pm.

