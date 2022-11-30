Bale vows to continue playing for Wales

Gareth Bale [Source: FIFA World Cup]

Captain Gareth Bale says he will continue playing for Wales for as long as he is wanted.

He made the comment after his team’s 3-0 loss to England this morning which brought to an end their FIFA World Cup campaign.

The 33-year-old says he will be back for international duty when Wales begins their Euro 2024 qualifying in March.

There had previously been speculation that former Real Madrid and Tottenham forward Bale would retire after this World Cup.