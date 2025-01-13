Bakaniceva and Veronica cleared to compete

Maria Veronica [left] and Adi Litia Bakaniceva [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Former Young Kulas captain Adi Litia Bakaniceva and mid-fielder Maria Veronica are cleared to participate in both the Women’s Conference Soccer League and the OFC Champions League.

The duo, both who have represented the Rewa Women’s side in the past, arrived in Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea earlier this month and have secured contracts with PNG club Hekari United.

Meanwhile, their former teammate at Rewa, Angeline Rekha, one of Fiji’s top defenders, has signed with Western Springs in Auckland, New Zealand.

The Fiji Football Association praised the adaptability and versatility of Bakaniceva and Veronica, emphasizing that they will be crucial additions to Hekari United.

They also highlighted the significance of this milestone for Fijian women’s football, noting that it reflects the growing talent in the country.