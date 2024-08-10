Baby Bula Boys hope to end on a high

[Source: OFC Oceania Football/Facebook]

Fiji Under-16 football coach Sunil Kumar believes the boys are ready to face New Zealand in the U16 OFC Championship final tomorrow.

Following their 2-1 victory over Tahiti earlier this week, Kumar is adamant that the team has made improvements in their performance.

With the Bula Boys securing a spot in the FIFA U17 World Cup, the coach says it has boosted the morale in camp as they prepare to face the defending champions.

“We had tough pool games. We didn’t get a lot of positive remarks for the pool match because performance was not there, but we knew that the boys could do better than this, and I’m so proud of the boys performance; they lifted it up to another level.”

Fiji FA CEO Mohammed Yusuf also praised the team’s accomplishment, noting its significance for Fijian football.

The Baby Bula Boy hopes to end their OFC men’s under-16 championship on a high at 4 p.m. tomorrow.