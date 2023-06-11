Babasiga Lions rule at Laucala

Against all odds the Extra Supermarket Labasa side is through to the semi-finals of the Digicel Fiji FACT.

The Babasiga Lions put on a superb showing as they hammered Security System Management Inc/Oceania Fiberglass PTE Ltd Tailevu Naitasiri 5-2 at the HFC Bank Stadium today.

Tailevu Naitasiri had a dream start as Mosese Nabose gave them a 1-0 lead in the 15th min of the first half.

The Tagi Vonolagi-coached side adapted to a quick counter-attack strategy and tried its best to take advantage of the absence of Taniela Waqa (injury) and Lekima Gonerau (suspension) from the Labasa set-up.

The Babasiga Lions, being a goal down, woke up and backed by their faithful in the stands, levelled in the 20th minute through Illaisa Vulimainavuso.

Christopher Wasasala extended their lead in the 43rd minute from the rebound, after a classic Edwin Sahayam freekick that was initially saved by TN stopper Jason Rokovucake.

Labasa were on the scoreboard again, a minute after the restart, after a counter attack and Rusiate Doidoi, with his individual brilliance dribbled past Rokovucake for a 3-1 scoreline.

The northerners scored two more goals through Sitiveni Rakai and an own goal from Geary Kubu gave them a 5-1 advantage.

Tailevu Naitasiri managed to get a consolation goal as Nabose got his second from the spot kick.

The Lions started the tournament with a loss against Rewa, 1-0 and drew 2-all with Nadi last night but today showed what they are capable of when they get going.

With president Rayaz Khan back from New Zealand overnight to support the side from the sidelines, the Thomas Vulivuli coached team will either face Ba or Lautoka in the last four.

Who joins Labasa from the pool will be decided after the Rewa-Nadi clash this afternoon.

Rewa only needs a draw, while Nadi needs to win.