Ba Women run riot against Suva at Women’s IDC

Defending champions Ba Women FC produced a dominant display to thrash Suva Women FC 12–0 on Day Two of the Fiji FA Women’s IDC 2025 at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Vatuwaqa.

Ba set the tone early and were in complete control from the opening whistle, racing to a 5–0 halftime lead.

Sisilia Kuladina led the charge with a clinical first-half hat-trick, finding the net in the 2nd, 9th and 28th minutes.

Sereana Naweni added Ba’s fourth in the 18th minute, before Asela Cokanisiga capped off a commanding first half with the fifth goal.

The champions showed no mercy after the break, continuing to pile on the pressure and goals. Naweni went on to complete a four-goal haul, scoring in the 53rd, 56th and 90+8th minutes.

Koleta Likuculacula extended the lead in the 57th minute, while Elesi Tabunase added another in the 68th.

Suva’s tough afternoon worsened when Esther Vunivi inadvertently turned the ball into her own net in the 78th minute, before Joyce Naceva rounded off the emphatic victory with Ba’s 12th goal in the 81st minute.

The convincing win underlined Ba Women FC’s title credentials as they continue their defence of the Women’s IDC crown in emphatic fashion.

In another match, Labasa defeated Rewa 8-0 after a dominant first-half performance, taking full control at the break.

Annie May opened the scoring in the 4th minute, before Sofi Diyolowai added three goals in the 15th, 24th, and 29th minutes to complete a first-half hat-trick.

Adi Covunisiga capped off the scoring just before halftime, scoring in the 45th minute.

Sofi Diyalowai added three more goals to seal their win.

Labasa will meet Ba tomorrow while Rewa will go against Suva.

The Women in Black will need just a draw in their final match to secure the IDC title.

