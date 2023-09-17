Tavua scoreless against Ba

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Ba Football secured a three-point victory by defeating Tavua in the Digicel Fiji Premier League at Garvey Park.

Following their defeat in the last pool match of the Rooster Chicken/Scoops Ice Cream Battle of the Giants against Labasa, the team redirected their focus towards improvement, which was evident in their outstanding performance today, resulting in a 3-0 win against their neighboring team.

In another DFPL match, Rewa won against Tailevu Naitasiri 4-1.

Additionally, Nasinu FC has been promoted back to the premier division after causing an upset by defeating Savusavu 2-0 in the second playoff at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.