Ba sends IDC warning

The Ba football team sent a stern warning to all the teams after their classic three-nil win against Lautoka in the third Super Premier match of the Courts IDC at HFC Bank Stadium.

The Men in Black outclassed the Blues in all aspects of the match, not allowing them to settle down.

Faazil Faizul Ali took full advantage of the rebound from the bar, beating Lautoka team goalkeeper, Joela Biuvanua and the Blues defenders, and tapped the ball into an empty goalmouth in the 33rd minute to give the Men in Black a 1-nil lead.

Ba maintained the momentum and the Junior Bula Boys Hero, Nabil Begg broke through from inside the penalty box beating two defenders to give a clean cross to Luke Savu who did not make any mistake to slot in their second goal in the 37th minute.

Ba led 2-nil at the breather.

Coach Imdad Ali says they got the result they wanted due to the determination of his players.

“The boys played really well, it was their hard-work, I’m just there to guide them and everything was done by the boys. We played according to the plan, I knew how Lautoka plays because I coached them before. This is a very young squad as you can see and in time to come they will be a team to reckon with.”

Substitute player Malakai Rere made his presence felt when he scored in the 90th minute to seal the deal, not giving Lautoka any chance at all to come back into the match.

Lautoka coach Kamal Swamy says they have to go back to the drawing board.

“They are a very good and fit side. I think our players need to pull up their socks so that they can play better football, we are not playing the football we are supposed to be playing.”

Lautoka settled slowly after the breather but could not break the deadlock as the Men in Black held on until the final whistle.

Ba will play Rewa tomorrow at 5pm while Lautoka will face Labasa in the last game of day two at 7pm.

TEAM P W D L GF GA GD POINTS GROUP A NADROGA 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 NADI 1 0 1 0 1 0 0 1 SUVA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 NAVUA 1 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 GROUP B LABASA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 BA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 LAUTOKA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 REWA 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0