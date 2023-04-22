Ba outdo Tavua

[File Photo]

Ba defeated Tavua 3-2 in round seven of the Digicel Fiji Premier League.

They have currently won three of their six matches and is ranked fourth on the points table ladder.

In other matches tomorrow, Navua will play Labasa at the Uprising Centre in Navua, while Suva will play Lautoka at the Uprising Sports Centre in Navua, with LIVE commentary on Mirchi FM.

At 3pm, Nadroga will face Tailevu Naitasiri in Lawaqa Park, while Nadi will face Rewa in Prince Charles Park.