Ba hopeful to maintain dominance over Nadi

Ba fans can expect fireworks when the iconic Men-in-Black take on traditional rivals Nadi FC in Round 2 of the Extra Premier League tomorrow at the Fiji FA Academy Ground in Ba.

The last time these two met at Prince Charles Park, Ba edged Nadi 2-1 in a tightly contested match.

Now, with new management in charge, Ba is hungry to reassert its dominance in Fijian football and solidify its top-three position on the league table.

Ba currently sits in third place with 14 points from four wins, two draws, and three losses, while Nadi, in eighth place, will be seeking revenge and redemption.

The Jetsetters have collected 10 points, registering three wins, two draws, and five losses.

Suva will face hosts Navua at the same venue at 1 pm, Tavua hosts Rewa at Garvey Park at 3 pm, and Nasinu takes on Labasa also at 3 pm.

Nadroga will host their western counterpart, Lautoka, at Lawaqa Park at 1 pm tomorrow

