Ba hopeful for this weekend

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Rooster Chicken Ba FC acting coach, Sunil Kumar believes the return of their players in this transfer window is a boost for the team.

Kumar adds that he has used the players where they were much needed.

“We knew from the beginning that it will be tough. Lautoka is an experienced side. We look at the team, most of them are national team players. We respected them.”

Kumar adds the match on Sunday was equally played.

He says that Lautoka was the better side, taking their chances while they couldn’t.

However, Kumar is determined his young team will take their loss last week as their source of motivation this week.

The second leg of the Pillay Garments Champion vs Champion will be played this weekend at 3 pm at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

You can listen to the commentary of the match live on Mirchi FM.