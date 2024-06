Ba FC celebrate after Etonia Dogalau's goal against Nadi

Ba FC defeated Nadi FC 1-0 in the third match of day 2 at the Digicel Pacific Fiji FACT in Subrail Park in Labasa.

The Men in Black captain Etonia Dogalau scored the lone goal of the match.

Ba will face Nadroga at 12pm tomorrow while Nadi will play Lautoka at 10am.