Ba and Labasa to kick-off 2021 VPL season

Courts-Inter-District champions Labasa will kick-off the 2021 Vodafone Premier League season against Ba next month.

The first VPL match is scheduled to be held on February 6th with the proposed venue at Subrail Park in Labasa depending on the availability of the ground.

On February 7th Rewa will host Suva at Ratu Cakobau Park while Navua will battle Lautoka at Uprising Sports Center.

Also on the same day Nadi will battle Nadroga at Prince Charles Park in Nadi.

All the matches will kick off at 3pm.

Meanwhile, prior to that Labasa will meet 2020 Vodafone Premier League champion Suva for the Champion versus Champions title on January 29th.