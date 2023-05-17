Auckland City qualifies, still hope for Suva

[Source: OFC Oceania Football]
Suva went down 1-3 to Auckland City in its second group match at the OFC Champions League in Vanuatu.
The result sees Auckland City book a place in the semi-finals while Suva just needs a draw in the last group match with a better goal difference to qualify.
The Kiwis showed their dominance to lead 3-0 in the majority of the match.
Suva’s lone goal was scored by Alex Saniel in the 70th minute.
Coach Babs Khan says they’ll take the loss and build better for their upcoming match.
“Hats off to them, we had a fighting spirit, we said we’ll take the game to Auckland and we did. We exposed them in some areas and they exposed us in some with which they got their goals. Anyways, it’s not the end of our journey, we’ll have a cracker against the Solomon Warriors on Saturday.”
They face Solomon Warriors on Saturday at 4pm and a draw would see them seal a place in the semis.
Solomon Warriors defeated Lupe Ole Soaga 3-1 to keep its hopes alive as they will look for a win on Saturday.
|TEAM
|P
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|GD
|POINTS
|POOL A
|Auckland City
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|+4
|6
|Suva
|2
|1
|0
|1
|7
|3
|+4
|3
|Solomon Warriors
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|4
|0
|3
|Lupe o le Soaga
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|9
|-8
|0
|POOL B
|AS Pirae
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|+3
|3
|Hekari United
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|+2
|3
|Ifira Black Bird
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|-2
|0
|Tiga Sport
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|-3
|0
✅ Confirmed line-ups for our second Group A match of the day from Luganville 🇻🇺
Suva FC 🇫🇯 v Auckland City FC 🇳🇿
Watch all the action LIVE, on OFC TVhttps://t.co/pGzTIVJPum#OCL2023
IMPORTANT | Remember to only click live stream links from official OFC channels pic.twitter.com/WbfWyWuNz8
— OFC Oceania Football (@OFCfootball) May 17, 2023