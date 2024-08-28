Arsenal sign Merino from Sociedad

[Source: Reuters]

Arsenal have signed Spain midfielder Mikel Merino from LaLiga side Real Sociedad on a long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

No transfer details about the 28-year-old midfielder were disclosed, but British media reported that the London club will pay about 31 million pounds ($41 million) for him.

Merino played every game for Spain in this year’s European Championship triumph.

Arsenal, last season’s Premier League runners-up, signed Italian defender Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna last month.