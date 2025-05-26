Argentina, Tunisia and Belgium for Fiji U17

[Source: Fiji Football Association/ Facebook]

Fiji will find it tough in the group stages of the FIFA Under-17 Men’s World Cup in Qatar.

This follows the pool draws where our side has been handed a difficult draw, pitted against South American powerhouse Argentina, European giants Belgium, and North African side Tunisia.

The Sunil Kumar-coached side lost to New Zealand in the final of the OFC U-16 Men’s Championship in Tahiti last year.

Article continues after advertisement

OFC champions New Zealand have been drawn in Group L alongside Mali, Austria, and Saudi Arabia.

The third Oceania side, New Caledonia, has also drawn some heavyweight opponents, facing Japan, Morocco, and Portugal in Group B.

The FIFA U-17 World Cup has been expanded to 48 teams with 12 groups of four, and the top two teams in each pool, along with the eight best third-placed sides, will qualify for the round of 32.

From the Round of 32 onwards, the tournament will be played in a knockout format.

The tournament runs from the 3rd to the 27th of November in Qatar.

Meanwhile, the Fiji FACT starts this Friday.

The group matches are scheduled for May 30th, 31st, and June 1st, leading up to the semi-finals and final on June 7th and 8th, 2025.

Live commentary of the tournament will be available on Radio Fiji Two.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.