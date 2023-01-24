Ankle injury fails to deter Kumar

Overcoming injuries to represent Fiji is one of the stories behind Baby Bula Boys’ player Prashant Kumar.

The 16-year-old Auckland, New Zealand-based player has been in fine form in the OFC Under-17 Championship, hoping to help Fiji qualify for the World Cup later this year.

The Otahuhu College student says building up to the competition, he had to physically and mentally overcome an ankle injury.

Article continues after advertisement

“I had to go through some injuries. I had ankle injuries in both legs, it was hard for me, and I couldn’t perform.”

Kumar says the coaching staff trusted his abilities and he has been in the starting 11 from the first game with the match against Tonga topping his list so far.

Kumar and the Baby Bula Boys will take on the Baby All Whites tomorrow at 7pm in the second semi-final at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.