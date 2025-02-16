Alcaraz scores late winner for Everton at Palace

Carlos Alcaraz scored the winner on his first Premier League start for Everton as the Toffees beat Crystal Palace to continue their fine form under David Moyes.

Alcaraz, who joined on loan from Flamengo in January, side-footed home from close range with 10 minutes remaining after Will Hughes had diverted Ashley Young’s low drive into his path.

In-form Beto had given the Toffees a first-half lead with a composed finish from Alcaraz’s pass, barely a minute after Ismaila Sarr had struck the underside of the crossbar for Palace.

Article continues after advertisement

But the hosts were back on level terms early in the second half, with the video assistant referee (VAR) eventually awarding Jean-Philippe Mateta’s close-range finish after a lengthy check for offside against the Frenchman.

Oliver Glasner’s team were the better side before half-time and briefly thought they had gone in front when Jefferson Lerma sent a header past Jordan Pickford, but Justin Devenny’s corner was ruled to have gone out of play before reaching the midfielder.

Dean Henderson produced a fine one-handed save to keep out Jesper Lindstrom’s effort not long after Mateta’s equaliser, before Beto shot straight at the Palace goalkeeper as Everton sought to regain their advantage.

The visitors finally got the goal they deserved for their second-half display when Alcaraz slotted home to earn Moyes’ side a fourth win in five league matches.

The victory puts Everton level on points with Palace, who remain in 12th because of their superior goal difference.