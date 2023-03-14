30-member squad named for futsal international

Digicel national futsal head coach Jerry Sam has named the best players following two days of trials over the weekend.

The team will now focus on the upcoming FIFA Futsal International Friendlies next month.

Sam says the players have been selected based on performance during trials.

Article continues after advertisement

He says Fiji will have two teams in the competition which is the Digicel national futsal team and Fiji FA President’s Five.

Sam confirms the team will march into camp on Sunday.

The FIFA Futsal International Friendlies will be held from the 13th to 16th April.

Vanuatu, New Caledonia, and Fiji will participate in the tournament.

1 RAVINESH SINGH BA – GK

2 KITIONE BALELOA NAVUA-GK

3 NEMESH RAM LAMI – GK

4 MOHAMMED RAHMAN NADI-GK

5 RAVINESH CHAND BA

6 AMENA BOLAITAMANA BA

7 CHRISTOPHER KUMAR BA

8 AYUSH ASHISH KUMAR BA

9 SHAIF ALI BA

10 RATU DAU TAVUA

11 ASAELI HERITAGE SAVUSAVU

12 EDWIN SAHAYAM LABASA

13 AMAN NAIDU LAMI

14 RAVNEEL PAL LAMI

15 RONISH SINGH LAMI

16 NIKHIL CHAND LAMI

17 BRUCE HUGHES LAMI

18 RONISH SINGH LAMI

19 NAVNEET CHAND LAMI

20 FILIPE BARAVILALA SUVA

21 SHIVNAL PRASAD SUVA

22 RAJNEEL SINGH SUVA

23 SHAHILL DAVE SUVA

24 DEEPAL SINGH SUVA

25 VINEET NADAN SUVA

26 KAVINESH LAL TAILEVU NAITA

27 RAMZAN KHAN TAILEVU NAITA

28 MERRIL NAND TAILEVU NAITA

29 PRASHANT CHAND TAILEVU NAITA

30 JUNAID ALI TAILEVU NAITA