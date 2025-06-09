Football fans invited to Bula FC open training session

Football lovers in Ba will have something exciting to look forward to next week, as the country’s first professional football club, Bula FC, hosts an open training session.

Fans, supporters, and football enthusiasts are encouraged to bring their families and enjoy a rare opportunity to watch some of Fiji’s top footballers, alongside several overseas-based players, in action.

Attendees will also have the chance to meet the players following the training session.

The open training session will be held at 4R Stadium, Govind Park, from 8.30am to 10.30am next Wednesday.

