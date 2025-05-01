Fisher named youngest Fijiana skipper

History will be made this Saturday as the Vodafone Fijiana XV host the Wallaroos for the first time on home soil, with 20-year-old Alfreda Fisher set to lead the team as the youngest-ever captain in the team’s history.

Fisher, who made her debut at the WXV3 tournament in 2024, will captain the side in this highly anticipated test match at HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Vodafone Fijiana Head Coach Ioan Cunningham says Fisher deserved the captaincy role as she worked hard for it.

“Fisher being named captain is fantastic for her — she’s been a standout individual in our group, leading by example. She’s performed really well, especially with the Fijiana Drua in recent weeks, and we’re incredibly proud of this opportunity for her.”

Vani Arei returns to the national squad as vice-captain, having recovered from an injury sustained during last year’s World Cup Qualifier in Brisbane.

Karalaini Naisewa adds power to the backrow, while Setaita Railumu, Ema Adivitaloga, and Atelaite Buna round out the reserves.

The Vodafone Fijiana XV will take on the Wallaroos at 5 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Overseas viewers can catch all the action live on VITI+ for FJD 30.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will host the Reds before the Test at 2:05pm in another Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific round.

