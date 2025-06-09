Fisher Claims Bronze at IVF World Distance Championships

[Source: Fiji Outrigger/ Facebook]

Fiji Outrigger celebrated a proud moment on the global stage as 16-year-old Iris Bentley Fisher secured a bronze medal at the 2025 International Va’a Federation World Distance Championships in Brazil.

Competing in her first-ever overseas event, Fisher delivered a standout performance in the V1 Junior 16 12km race, finishing third and marking a significant milestone for both her young career and Fiji’s growing paddling scene.

Fiji Outrigger president Julian Ooms described the achievement as a major step forward for the sport in the country.

“This was a proud moment for Fiji. Iris showed incredible poise and strength—her bronze medal is a testament to the talent and heart we’re nurturing in our paddling community.”

Team Fiji fielded seven paddlers across multiple categories at the championships, continuing their strong momentum from the 2025 Palau Mini Games, where every Fiji Va’a athlete returned home with a medal.

Among the competitors was Elenoa Vateitei, gold medallist at the Palau Games, who represented Fiji in the V1 Open Women’s 16km marathon in Brazil.

Despite facing equipment issues during the race, Vateitei showcased true grit and determination, finishing with the same fighting spirit that has come to define Fiji’s va’a athletes.

Fiji’s performance in Brazil reflects the depth of talent and resilience in its paddling community, with young athletes like Fisher already making waves on the international stage.

