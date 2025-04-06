Fijiana outclassed by China

[ Source: Fiji Rugby / Facebook ]

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s exited the HSBC Singapore 7s with their confidence dented, suffering a heavy 27-0 defeat at the hands of a clinical Chinese outfit in the 5th place semi-final this afternoon.

From the opening whistle, China imposed their tempo and control, dominating possession and starving Fiji of opportunities.

Their high work rate and quick ball movement left the Fijiana chasing shadows, with little room to regroup or reset.

China’s intent was clear when Zhou Yan sliced through the Fijiana defence for the opening try, setting the tone for what would become a commanding performance.

Fiji struggled to match the pace, and their defensive structure began to unravel.

Chen Can was a standout for China, capitalising on defensive lapses to score twice before halftime, pushing their lead to 15-0 at the break.

Fiji’s efforts on defence, led by Rogosau Adimereani and Mere Vocevoce, were brave but disjointed, as broken tackles and poor discipline proved costly.

In the second half, China continued to pile on the pressure.

Can offloaded to Hu Yu following another breakdown in Fiji’s defence, and Hu raced away untouched to add further misery to the Fijiana.

Moments later, Xinrong Dou sprinted through a stretched defensive line to extend the lead to 25-0.

Can completed her hat-trick in the 12th minute, capping off a dominant display by the Chinese side.

Fiji’s attempts to salvage some pride late in the game were short-lived, with Vika Nakacia shown a yellow card in the dying moments, ending any hopes of a late consolation.

