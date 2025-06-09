Fijiana defend Coral Coast women’s title

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s have successfully defended their McDonald’s Coral Coast Women’s 7s title after a dominant 22–7 victory over China 1 in a rain-affected final at Lawaqa Park.

Playing in wet conditions following heavy rainfall earlier in the day, the Fijiana side showed composure and control from the opening whistle.

Two early tries in the first half gave the defending champions a 10–0 lead, as they capitalised on territory and possession despite the slippery surface.

With the sun beginning to break through in the second half, China 1 mounted a response and crossed for a try to narrow the margin to 10–5, briefly shifting the momentum of the contest.

However, the Fijiana quickly regained control, scoring again to extend the lead to 17–5 and shut down any hopes of a Chinese comeback.

The home side sealed the final in style with another try late in the match, pushing the score out to 22–7 and confirming their status as champions once again.

The victory sees the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s retain their Coral Coast Women’s title, capping off a strong tournament campaign and reinforcing their dominance on home soil.

