Fijiana 7s rep hopes for the best

Three years ago, a 19-year-old stood out for Police Blue Diamond Women’s side at the Marist 7s.

Next Monday, 22-year-old Mereani Rogosau will travel with the Fijiana 7s side for the Olympic Games in France.

Rogosau is still trying to absorb the excitement of making the cut to Paris.

In 2021 she was one of the civilian players in the first Police women’s 7s team and caught the attention of the Fijiana coaching staff at the Nawaka 7s that year before stamping her mark at the Marist 7s.

The Serea villager from Naitasiri was named the best women’s player at the Marist 7s three years ago and she was under the guidance of Blue Diamond Coach and former

Fiji 7s speedster Waisake Bole.

Rogosau is thankful for the opportunity and says the job is not yet done.

‘This is like a dream come true and I didn’t imagine that I would be picked so when the message came I was really in shock so I just want to thank the Lord’.

Coach Saiasi Fuli says all the players selected including Rogosau deserve their spots.

Team Fiji’s Fijiana 7s leave our shores on Monday for the Olympic Games in France.