Fijian players in England will continue to play despite new lockdown

Professional Fijian rugby players in England will continue to play despite a new national lockdown announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The Prime Minister said professional sport in England can continue behind closed doors.

It means Premier League football and elite leagues in other sports are allowed to carry on.

Players like Semi Radradra, Siva Naulago, Sam Matavesi, Tevita Cavubati, Josh Matavesi, George Wacokecoke and Semesa Rokoduguni continue to have game times.

People living in England have been told to stay at home and schools will shut for most pupils from Wednesday.

Exercising outside is allowed once a day, but venues such as gyms, tennis courts and golf courses will be closed.

On Sunday, the UK recorded more than 50,000 new confirmed COVID cases for the seventh day in a row.

Following today’s announcement by the prime minister, this week’s sporting fixtures in England are set to go ahead as planned.

In football, the Carabao Cup semi-finals are being played on Tuesday and Wednesday, while the FA Cup third round – which has 32 fixtures spanning four days – starts on Saturday.