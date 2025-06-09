Fiji U19s set for Joeys Test as final squad confirmed

Fiji National Under-19 football head coach Dhirend Chand. [Photo: Fiji Football Association/Facebook]

The Fiji National Under-19 football squad has been confirmed as preparations intensify for their upcoming international clash against the Australian Joeys, a fixture that shapes as a significant test in the country’s youth development pathway.

The selected players will assemble for their final training camp today at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Suva, marking the final phase of on field preparations before taking on one of the region’s strongest youth sides.

Fiji will face the Australian next Saturday at Churchill Park in Lautoka.

Head coach Dhirend Chand believes the encounter will provide a valuable measure of where the squad stands as they transition from individual development into collective competition at international level.

“This match against the Australian Joeys is an important test for our players. We have completed a period of individual preparation, and this fixture will allow us to assess how well the players apply their training in a competitive match environment.”

Chand adds that the final camp and international fixture will be crucial in assessing both individual performances and the team’s overall cohesion.

“It is an opportunity to see how the players respond tactically, physically and mentally at the international level. The focus is on discipline, teamwork and building confidence as a group.”

The squad has been following structured and personalised training programmes in the lead up to the camp, with final team based sessions now set to fine tune combinations and match readiness ahead of the Lautoka showdown.

Final Fiji Under-19 Squad:



Usaia Tamaniqio (GK)

Lagilagi Takaiyawa

Arush Lal

Ratu Timoci

Shanal Kumar

Ibraham Dean

Sefanaia Virimaitonga

Waisea Naicovu

Apenisa Dulukobau

Tukai Ravanokula

Jovesa Uqe

Avishaan Chand

Arav Nadan

Shofwan Ali

Jayden Shankar

Arav Goundar

Sialesi Vatanitawake

Rishal Shankar

Valeni Rasorewa

Isoa Latui

Krishna Sami Jnr

Meli Vuilabasa

