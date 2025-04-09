Fiji Rugby launches ground-breaking Women’s Rugby Franchise Competition - Na Soko

[File Photo]

Fiji Rugby has officially launched Na Soko, a ground-breaking women’s rugby franchise competition that kicks off this Friday at Lawaqa Park.

This exciting new tournament is part of a bold strategic vision to bridge the gap between local provincial competition and elite professional rugby, specifically the Vodafone Fijiana XV.

Designed with the future of women’s rugby in mind, Na Soko will operate at a semi-professional level and feature players from across 36 unions, divided into four regional franchise teams: Camakau, Bilibili, Kaunitoni and Takia.

Fiji Rugby Women’s High-Performance Manager Alana Thomas expressed her excitement about the competition.

“Na Soko is an opportunity for those players not in the Fijian Drua to push for Rugby World Cup selection. It will allow the Vodafone Fijiana XV coaches to build depth in the squad, and those who perform during Na Soko will have the chance to push for selection in the Oceania squad.”

Thomas also highlighted the competition’s role in fostering coaching talent.

“Na Soko is also providing coaches from our new High-Performance coaching program with the chance to coach and be assessed by our facilitators as we grow our pool of coaches at the high-performance level.”

Fiji Rugby Tournament Director Jikoibau Matawalu emphasized the importance of Na Soko.

“This is more than just a tournament. Na Soko is our way forward and a critical steppingstone that connects grassroots rugby to the professional stage. We are creating a pathway where local talent can thrive and one day wear the Fijiana jersey.”

The four franchises represent Fiji’s rich maritime heritage, symbolizing movement, unity and resilience:

Camakau – A large, long-distance canoe, representing the legacy of Fijian seafaring and navigation. (Tailevu, Ra, Ovalau, Nanukuloa, Northland, Tavua, Vatukoula)

Kaunitoni – A historic canoe from the Northern part of Fiji, symbolizing strength and endurance. (Bua, Macuata, Cakaudrove, Taveuni, Kadavu)

Bilibili – A traditional bamboo raft, symbolizing the adaptability and resourcefulness of Fijians. (Serua, Namosi, Rewa, Naitasiri, Suva, Northern Bulls, Nasinu)

Takia – A type of canoe that symbolizes the journeys of exploration, from the islands to the interior of Fiji. (Nadi, Nadroga, Navosa, Lautoka, Ba, Yasawa, Malolo)

Each team is formed from a diverse pool of unions, ensuring a competitive and inclusive playing field across the regions.

The primary goal of Na Soko is to prepare players for the demands of high-performance rugby, with selectors closely monitoring performances for the Fijiana XV.

As they work toward building a squad and creating depth for the Rugby World Cup in England, Fiji Rugby is raising the bar for domestic women’s rugby, reinforcing its commitment to long-term development and gender equity in sport.

Fiji Rugby also extends a heartfelt vinaka vakalevu to the Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre for their financial support in running this tournament.

Their partnership has been crucial in making Na Soko a reality, helping to empower and uplift women through the platform of sport.

Fiji Rugby invites all fans, families and communities to join in and support the launch of Na Soko this Friday at Lawaqa Park.

