Fiji referees updated on latest officiating changes

Referees across the country are currently undertaking World Rugby Level 2 and Level 3 refresher courses led by one of the world’s most renowned rugby referees, Rasta Rasivinge.

According to Fiji Rugby Union High Performance Referees Manager James Bolabiu, the refresher courses aim to ensure referees remain up to date with the latest developments and changes in rugby officiating.

Bolabiu is working closely with Rasivinge, alongside veteran local referee Tevita Rokovereni, to deliver the program.

“We want to keep our referees updated to all the latest changes to the rule book. And they are very lucky to have one of the most famous and experienced referees in the world here to teach and share his knowledge with them. This is also to prepare our referees for our domestic competitions this year.”

The course commenced yesterday in Labasa, continued today in Savusavu, and will conclude on Saturday in Suva.

