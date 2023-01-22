Ferguson scores late goal for Brighton

[Source: Facebook]

Brighton scored a late to earn a point and end the match at 2-all after Leicester had come from behind to take the lead at King Power Stadium.

Kaoru Mitoma opened the scoring for Brighton after he drifted into the midfield and swept in a stunning curled shot from outside the area for his fourth goal in six games.

Marc Albrighton, who had been on the pitch for just three minutes, tucked past Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez for the equaliser after Harvey Barnes and Youri Tielemans saw their shots saved.

Barnes put the home side ahead when he confidently finished Luke Thomas’ header, flicked on from a corner, and for 25 second-half minutes Brendan Rodgers’ men looked like they would earn their first win in five games.

But 18-year-old Ferguson rescued a point for Europe-chasing Brighton with his third Premier League goal, when he met Pervis Estupinan’s cross to head into the far corner.

The result moves Brighton up to sixth in the league while the Foxes are 14th but just one point above the relegation places.