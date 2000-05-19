FASANOC outlines funding structure for Pacific Mini Games

The Fiji Association of Sports and National Olympic Committee has stated that the $3000 levy per athlete is the minimum contribution required from federations as they prepare for the Pacific Mini Games in Palau next month.

According to FASANOC Chief Executive Vanessa Kilner, the total cost to send one athlete to the Games is approximately $15,500.

This expense, she says, is shared equally between the Fijian Government, FASANOC, and the athlete’s respective sporting federation.

Kilner emphasises that the $3000 contribution from federations is the lowest feasible amount while stressing the importance of early planning.

“The government usually pays 1/3 of that cost, and then the national federation is responsible for 1/3 and then FASANOC pays 1/3. That’s the model that’s used. The federations pay less than 1/3, they pay between 20 and 25 percent.”

Federations are notified of major regional tournaments years in advance and are encouraged to conduct fundraising activities regularly to support their athletes’ participation.

The Pacific Mini Games will take place in Palau from June 29 to July 9.

